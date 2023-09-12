Multi-agency border operations center to open in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new multi-agency special operations center is changing how the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office fights border crime.

Local, state, and federal agencies will soon operate under one roof, helping to streamline communication and bring every resource together.

“This is a building of hope for many of the people in this county that’s endured some kind of tragedy, or they’ve been put in harm’s way that they know we’re doing something,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

Every hour of the day, migrants cross illegally into the United States. In Cochise County, cameras monitoring the border show as many as eight thousand crossings monthly.

“It can fluctuate up or down, but I mean the most we’ve ever seen is like 15 an hour and that’s a 24-hour time frame,” said Cochise County Border Operations Capt. Tim Williams.

Williams says 80 to 90 percent of the migrants crossing in Cochise County are males between ages 15 and 30. He said most of them are dressed head-to-toe in camouflage. Some of them are carrying weapons, and some have serious criminal backgrounds.

“We don’t deal a lot with give-ups which the other parts of Arizona deal with where a lot of people come to the border one section at a time and give up to a border patrol agent. We deal with the guys that run, flight, flee from us, pursuits, run in the mountains and usually they’re all head to toe in camouflage,” Williams said.

And a lot of these migrants are smuggling drugs.

“You know, pounds of fentanyl, pounds of methamphetamine, pounds of cocaine coming across the border as well within some of these groups,” Williams said.

It’s dangerous for law enforcement and the community.

Sheriff Mark Dannels says so far this year, they’ve arrested 280 human smuggling drivers and have encountered 164 failure-to-yield pursuits.

“We have a total of over 1,000 people that have been arrested under state violations for border crimes in Cochise County since January,” Dannels said.

With crime on the rise and widespread across the expansive county, it can be difficult to streamline communication and share resources. However, a new special border operations center is hoping to change that.

A $5 million grant from former Governor Doug Ducey was used to acquire a 37,000-square-foot building in West Sierra Vista.

The facility is empty now but will soon be filled with more than 80 state, local and federal employees to keep Cochise County and the entire country safe.

“We’ve never had the ability in Cochise County to all work under one roof for our special operations. This will be the first of its kind for us here, but a first of its kind beyond the walls of multi-states,” Dannels said.

The center will be used as a one-stop-shop for border monitoring operations, including 24/7 video surveillance of the entire Arizona border. One room is dedicated entirely to camera footage.

“Any of the three objectives will be addressed in this building from human tracking, human smuggling, and any crime that’s got a nexus to the border that affects Cochise County and the state of Arizona,” Dannels said.

With help from another grant, the Sheriff’s Office has also acquired a new helicopter that they hope will help with the rise in dangerous pursuits.

“They’re not going to get away from a helicopter and that’s the goal with that. So, if they go all the way to Phoenix, we’re right with yah,” Dannels said.

Dannels expects the helicopter to be operational within the next few weeks and the special operations center to be put to use in October.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people that the building is not open to the public and is not where people should go to report crimes. It is solely an investigative facility.

Due to security reasons, the address of the building is not being shared with the public.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.