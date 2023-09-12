PACC issues new scam warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Animal Care Center wants people to know about a new scam after multiple people in Tucson have been targeted.

PACC says it has already received four messages from people who recently lost their pet and believe they were targeted.

The scammers are preying on people who post their contact information in case their lost pet is found.

Here’s how it works:

Someone calls you, saying they’re from PACC and they have your lost dog.

They say it was hit by a car or needs some kind of emergency procedure.

They need up to $1,500 through Zelle for you to reclaim them.

That’s not true and PACC says if they find your dog, they’ll get in contact with you but never ask for money through an app or over the phone.

“We really want pets to go home, we aren’t going to charge you exorbitant amounts of money to get your pet home, we want you to find your pet to get them home, so we’ll just ask you to come down,” public information officer at PACC Kayleigh Murdock said.

PACC says if this happens to you, report it right away so they’re aware of it. And if something seems fishy make sure to ask questions or even hang up and call PACC’s phone number from their website to verify.

