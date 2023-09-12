Advertise
PCSD looking for break-in and theft suspect

PCSD suspect
PCSD suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help looking for a break-in and theft suspect.

Deputies responded to the Circle K at 4965 W. Ajo Way on August 5 about a theft.

Witnesses on the scene reported that at 2:04 a.m., a woman broke a window at Circle K, entered the store, and stole liquor from behind the counter before leaving.

The PCSD says she was part of a group that arrived in a black and white Mustang and a maroon Charger or Challenger with black racing stripes.

If anyone has any information regarding the individual’s identity in the photos, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

PCSD suspect
PCSD suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

