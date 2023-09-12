Advertise
13 Cares For Health
PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos on statement by Pima County Deputy’s Organization

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia turned himself in Wednesday, Jan. 18, on a sexual assault charge.
Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia turned himself in Wednesday, Jan. 18, on a sexual assault charge.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:06 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Deputy’s Organization is voicing its concerns about the handling of an alleged sexual assault case involving former PCSD Sergeant Ricky Garcia.

According to that statement, the deputy who claims to have been sexually assaulted requested a formal internal affairs investigation.

The organization now alleges Sheriff Chris Nanos has placed that request for an investigation on hold.

When 13 News asked about the complaint, Sheriff Nanos disputed that claim.

Sheriff Nanos provided the following statement to 13 News:

“I am deeply disgusted with any organization that would take a sexual assault victim and exploit her for their own political gain. For these individuals to make wild accusations that are furthest from the truth, and then question the integrity of others is truly disappointing.

I have complete faith in those who investigated this case, and it is now in the hands of the court.”

