Police looking for person of interest in brutal murder of two Tucson dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are investigating the brutal deaths of two dogs.

According to police, the deaths happened near the 1300 block of N. Euclid Ave and 3300 N. Los Altos on Friday.

Gabrielle Clarke said her dog was brutally murdered and shoved in a suitcase on Friday by her now-former roommate, Cyris Panos.

During an interview with 13 News, Clarke said that she came home and couldn’t find her beloved Hazel anywhere and began frantically looking for her, knowing something wasn’t right.

“Something caught my eye in the car,” she explained. “I don’t know what it was or why. But it drew me to the car. I started checking the car and I looked in the back window and there was a suitcase.”

That same day, Angelyssa Hudson and her roommates found a similar scene.

“I was smelling fire constantly and that’s when we saw the fire,” Hudson said when describing the scene in her backyard. “And he [her roommate] only got close enough to tell that there was something in the fire.”

Hudson said Panos spent a lot of time at the house and was familiar with the dogs living there, including their beloved dog, Ellie.

“When we found her we don’t know if he lit her on fire when she was alive or if he killed her first. But, she was tied up to a chair,” she explained.

She said Panos had come over on Friday and seemed out of sorts and asked to take Ellie on a walk. But, the household didn’t know that was the last time they would see her.

A TPD spokesperson told 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter they believe these two incidents are related. Panos is currently a person of interest they would like to speak with.

They are described as a 25-year-old male, five foot seven, with brown eyes and blonde hair. They may also be going by their drag queen name, Lexi Leaves.

The investigation is open and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

