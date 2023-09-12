Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police looking for person of interest in brutal murder of two Tucson dogs

Tucson Police are investigating the brutal deaths of two dogs.
Tucson Police are investigating the brutal deaths of two dogs.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are investigating the brutal deaths of two dogs.

According to police, the deaths happened near the 1300 block of N. Euclid Ave and 3300 N. Los Altos on Friday.

Gabrielle Clarke said her dog was brutally murdered and shoved in a suitcase on Friday by her now-former roommate, Cyris Panos.

During an interview with 13 News, Clarke said that she came home and couldn’t find her beloved Hazel anywhere and began frantically looking for her, knowing something wasn’t right.

“Something caught my eye in the car,” she explained. “I don’t know what it was or why. But it drew me to the car. I started checking the car and I looked in the back window and there was a suitcase.”

That same day, Angelyssa Hudson and her roommates found a similar scene.

“I was smelling fire constantly and that’s when we saw the fire,” Hudson said when describing the scene in her backyard. “And he [her roommate] only got close enough to tell that there was something in the fire.”

Hudson said Panos spent a lot of time at the house and was familiar with the dogs living there, including their beloved dog, Ellie.

“When we found her we don’t know if he lit her on fire when she was alive or if he killed her first. But, she was tied up to a chair,” she explained.

She said Panos had come over on Friday and seemed out of sorts and asked to take Ellie on a walk. But, the household didn’t know that was the last time they would see her.

A TPD spokesperson told 13 News reporter Shelby Slaughter they believe these two incidents are related. Panos is currently a person of interest they would like to speak with.

They are described as a 25-year-old male, five foot seven, with brown eyes and blonde hair. They may also be going by their drag queen name, Lexi Leaves.

The investigation is open and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

Tucson and earthquake-hit Marrakech have historic construction in common
Tucson and earthquake-hit Marrakech have historic construction in common
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute.
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute
Crews control house fire near 22nd Street, Park Avenue
Crews control house fire near 22nd Street, Park Avenue