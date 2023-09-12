Sierra Vista community members reflect on Sept. 11th, 2001

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Fire Department and Medical Services are remembering the men and women whose lives were cut short because of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

Every year, the community honored those tragic events with a special remembrance ceremony.

They gathered at Fire Station 3, where a piece of the World Trade Center rests.

According to Deputy Fire Chief for Sierra Vista Fire Department Bradley Dever, it’s a very somber feeling when community members reflect on where they were on that horrific day.

Dever said putting on this remembrance ceremony is a way to teach younger generations and reinforce the importance of never forgetting those we’ve lost.

“It’s very easy to get complacent and we do that in America,” Deputy Fire Chief Dever said. “It’s very easy to get complacent, I love that we can reflect and remember on this day and not forget what it takes to keep us free.”

Every year Sierra Vista first responders put together a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to give Arizonans a chance to see a piece of history without having to go too far.

In 2015, a piece of the steel I-beam from one of the Twin Towers was gifted to the department. They have since added these butterflies to represent the lives lost during that tragic day.

“We really just feel like it’s something we want to share with the community every year on 9/11,” Bever said. “To ensure that nobody ever forgets the sacrifices that were made on that very horrific day 22 years ago.”

According to Bever, the courage and compassion the first responders showed on that day will be remembered and never forgotten for generations to come.

“I have children myself, they weren’t alive when that happened but for them to know and to be able to read about and study what’s in history something that our country came under attack and our freedoms were threatened so it’s critical we remember that..”

Sierra Visa community members are encouraging Arizonans to make the trip. They said being able to see and feel even a small part of the destruction from that day is a reminder of why we make sure to never forget what happened.

