TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to Union Pacific, a train is blocking Cortaro Road in Marana due to a mechanical issue.

Marana Police say officers are diverting traffic to Ina Road.

Union Pacific told 13 News, " We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption to motorists as it is stopped for inspection.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.