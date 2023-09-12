Tucson and earthquake-hit Marrakech have historic construction in common

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man in Tucson who calls Marrakech home has been watching the aftermath of Friday’s earthquake there. His education in architectural design also gives him an understanding of the damage.

He said that the earthen adobe construction in Tucson’s Barrio Viejo is similar to that of the centuries-old buildings in Marrakech, which is why he said that the earthquake damage there was so extensive. The construction is great for the desert climate but not for the unexpected.

“I was wondering, like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then we heard like the casualty rates were going up,” said Zakaria Boucetta.

On Friday, he heard the news that an earthquake hit Marrakech, a city he calls home.

“Fortunately, most of my family is ok, doing ok,” he said.

But he felt helpless watching from Tucson on the other side of the world.

“It makes it harder that I’m here,” he said.

The architectural designer explained why the damage was so extensive and compared the construction there to historic buildings in Tucson.

“Barrio Viejo, the construction here is like if it was built in Morocco. It’s earth, adobe, kind of like softer mortar, which is great for our climate,” he explained.

But he says the construction is not great for earthquakes.

“Nothing seismic tolerant, you know, which is what scared me the most,” he said.

He came to Tucson to study more modern rammed earth construction, which he wants to take back to Morocco.

“I don’t know if it’s too soon to talk about rebuild but just in terms of, like, if this were to ever happen again we need to be cautious about it because the damage was so quick,” he said.

He already had plans to return and will now be there to help his family and neighbors.

“It’s not a vacation,” he said. “I’m going back home to see if I can do anything and we’ll see if we can open up the farm to anyone who’s lost their homes. Unfortunately, the family farm, it’s not a big one, it only has three beds, but we’re willing to open it up to our neighbors and friends. I know that I’ve heard from a couple they’ve lost it all.”

Boucetta hoped that people who want to help Morroco will research the best ways to donate, which he has also been doing. He and a business partner have a food cart they will likely open back up next month and are exploring how to send proceeds back to Morocco.

