Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Fire Chief remembers the attacks of 9/11 22 years later

By Emilee Miranda
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -It has been 22 years since the devastating events of 9/11, and Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan still remembers the day vividly.

At the time he was working for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Fairfax County, Virginia. His engine company was among the first crews to respond to the Pentagon.

“What I can assure people with 100% certainty is that it was not a trick or a ruse. You don’t get airliner parts into the center courtyard of the Pentagon through multiple layers of a very heavily reinforced building as part of a conspiracy. “The amount of destruction was just was truly staggering,” said Ryan.

Ryan said in the first 30 to 60 minutes after the initial attack, there was a lot of uncertainty. He distinctly remembers one event from that morning.

“One of the events that morning was the incident commander ordered everybody to withdraw from where they were because the FAA had made them aware of inbound aircraft,” said Ryan. “They actually were US military airplanes that had scrambled from Andrews Air Force Base, but it was that sort of uncertainty and kind of controlled chaos at first before the rescue operation really settled in.”

When his engine company was dispatched to the Pentagon, he knew that things were bad. He added that while heading to the scene all he could think about was his crew.

“This is not something you prepare for an officer training at all in the fire service. Not how am I going to keep this crew safe in this situation? and, you know, that was sort of the overriding concern the whole time,” said Ryan.

When he finally arrived on the scene, the images he saw were surreal. He even went as far as to compare what he saw to a disaster movie.

“The damage to the to the side of the Pentagon where the airplane struck, was catastrophic, to say the least,” said Ryan “There were members of the military, civilians assigned to the Pentagon, people helping people out of the structure as well as rushing in to help others.”

Ryan added that like everyone else that day he was also trying to let his family know he was safe. However, it was not able to contact them until later that night.

“I tried to use my cell phone to call my family and say, hey, you know, I’m here, but I’m okay. You couldn’t get a cell phone signal you couldn’t get through,” said Ryan.

He hopes that people will continue to remember the events of this day for generations to come.

“My hope is that future generations, just continue to tell the story and talk truthfully about what happened and why it happened and make sure we do everything we can as a nation to ensure it never happens again,” said Ryan.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

Ricardo “Ricky” Garcia turned himself in Wednesday, Jan. 18, on a sexual assault charge.
PCSD Sheriff Chris Nanos on statement by Pima County Deputy’s Organization
The 37,000 square foot facility will soon be filled with more than 80 state, local and federal...
Multi-agency border operations center to open in Sierra Vista
Sierra Vista community members reflect back on Sept. 11th, 2001
Sierra Vista community members reflect on Sept. 11th, 2001
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 23 consecutive drawings.
Powerball jackpot reaches $550 million after no one wins Monday