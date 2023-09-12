Tucson Fire Chief remembers the attacks of 9/11 22 years later

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -It has been 22 years since the devastating events of 9/11, and Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan still remembers the day vividly.

At the time he was working for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Fairfax County, Virginia. His engine company was among the first crews to respond to the Pentagon.

“What I can assure people with 100% certainty is that it was not a trick or a ruse. You don’t get airliner parts into the center courtyard of the Pentagon through multiple layers of a very heavily reinforced building as part of a conspiracy. “The amount of destruction was just was truly staggering,” said Ryan.

Ryan said in the first 30 to 60 minutes after the initial attack, there was a lot of uncertainty. He distinctly remembers one event from that morning.

“One of the events that morning was the incident commander ordered everybody to withdraw from where they were because the FAA had made them aware of inbound aircraft,” said Ryan. “They actually were US military airplanes that had scrambled from Andrews Air Force Base, but it was that sort of uncertainty and kind of controlled chaos at first before the rescue operation really settled in.”

When his engine company was dispatched to the Pentagon, he knew that things were bad. He added that while heading to the scene all he could think about was his crew.

“This is not something you prepare for an officer training at all in the fire service. Not how am I going to keep this crew safe in this situation? and, you know, that was sort of the overriding concern the whole time,” said Ryan.

When he finally arrived on the scene, the images he saw were surreal. He even went as far as to compare what he saw to a disaster movie.

“The damage to the to the side of the Pentagon where the airplane struck, was catastrophic, to say the least,” said Ryan “There were members of the military, civilians assigned to the Pentagon, people helping people out of the structure as well as rushing in to help others.”

Ryan added that like everyone else that day he was also trying to let his family know he was safe. However, it was not able to contact them until later that night.

“I tried to use my cell phone to call my family and say, hey, you know, I’m here, but I’m okay. You couldn’t get a cell phone signal you couldn’t get through,” said Ryan.

He hopes that people will continue to remember the events of this day for generations to come.

“My hope is that future generations, just continue to tell the story and talk truthfully about what happened and why it happened and make sure we do everything we can as a nation to ensure it never happens again,” said Ryan.

