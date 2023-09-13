Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storms Wednesday afternoon

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Wednesday morning is starting off on a much quieter note compared to 24 hours ago! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies take us through the morning with scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the highest threats. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s in Tucson Wednesday afternoon - near our climate normal for this time of year. Drier air moves in for the rest of the week with highs briefly returning to the triple digits this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

