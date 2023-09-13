Local children’s hospital receives two awards for cancer research

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Diamond Children’s Medical Center received two monetary awards today, September 13.

The Hope on Wheels Impact Grant is worth $100,000 and the Hope Scholar Award is worth $400,000.

Hope on Wheels is a nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motors.

These awards are part of the Hope on Wheels $25 million commitment to fund pediatric research grants and survivorship efforts.

“Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support,” said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. “To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure.”

“We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years,” said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. “By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won’t stop until every child is free from cancer.”

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation’s leading funders of pediatric cancer research. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.