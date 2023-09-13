Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Lockdown lifted at Tucson High

Tucson High
Tucson High
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District confirms Tucson High was under a brief lockdown this morning, September 13.

Tucson Police says officers responded to Tucson High for the report of a large fight.

TPD says it turned out to be multiple fights, and there was a report of a weapon.

The school was then placed on a hard lockdown.

Officers checked the school and school grounds.

Officers and school staff located the reported student with a weapon.

TPD says no weapon was found and no arrests have been made.

TUSD says the lockdown was lifted by 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed as normal.

Tucson Police and School Safety will remain at the school for the rest of the day.

