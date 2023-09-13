Lockdown lifted at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District confirms Tucson High was under a brief lockdown this morning, September 13.

Tucson Police says officers responded to Tucson High for the report of a large fight.

TPD says it turned out to be multiple fights, and there was a report of a weapon.

The school was then placed on a hard lockdown.

Officers checked the school and school grounds.

Officers and school staff located the reported student with a weapon.

TPD says no weapon was found and no arrests have been made.

TUSD says the lockdown was lifted by 11:30 a.m. and classes have resumed as normal.

Tucson Police and School Safety will remain at the school for the rest of the day.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.