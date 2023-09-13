Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Nogales Police investigating potential threats to Nogales High School

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Nogales Police Department is investigating potential threats to Nogales High School.

On Tuesday, September 12, the Nogales Police Department responded at 3:57 p.m. to a call of a student who alleged that he was going to take a gun to Nogales High School.

During the investigation, several officers learned that there was a confrontation between two students, which led to one of the students commenting that he had a gun and did not care if he hurt other students.

Authorities said they have identified the students involved.

Nogales Police said it was determined that students and staff were not in danger as there were no credible threats.

Authorities said the incident is still under investigation.

