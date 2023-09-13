Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing

Latest News

Elon Musk talks about the AI meeting in the Senate on Wednesday.
Tech titans have ‘a very civilized discussion’ with senators on artificial intelligence, Musk says
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump holds a spatula with a hamburger on it as he works the grill...
Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy shores up Republican support for Biden impeachment inquiry, as White House goes on offense