TUSD joins nationwide lawsuit against social media companies.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board voted 5-0 Tuesday night in support of joining a nationwide class action lawsuit against social media companies.

Tucson’s largest school district joins at least ten other districts in Arizona in this lawsuit against companies like TikTok, “X”, Youtube and Snapchat.

TUSD alleges these platforms create a “substantial and ongoing interruption and disturbance to its educational mission.”

TUSD’s legal team said the result of the litigation would be compensation and to send a message to these companies that these potentially addictive products need protection for younger users.

“This lawsuit is just one way to hold social media companies accountable for the damage they are doing on an entire generation in our community,” said Dr. Ravi Shah on the TUSD Governing Board. “And when we win, funds will help TUSD better support students and families that are struggling with mental illness, with behavioral issues, and so many of the other consequences social media is having on our youth.”

TUSD leaders said this litigation could go on for three to four years.

Social media companies have filed a motion to dismiss the complaints under the First Amendment and Section 230. An internet law that protects tech companies.

13 News will continue to follow its progress.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.