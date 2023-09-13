Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TUSD joins nationwide lawsuit against social media companies

TUSD joins nationwide lawsuit against social media companies.
TUSD joins nationwide lawsuit against social media companies.
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board voted 5-0 Tuesday night in support of joining a nationwide class action lawsuit against social media companies.

Tucson’s largest school district joins at least ten other districts in Arizona in this lawsuit against companies like TikTok, “X”, Youtube and Snapchat.

TUSD alleges these platforms create a “substantial and ongoing interruption and disturbance to its educational mission.”

TUSD’s legal team said the result of the litigation would be compensation and to send a message to these companies that these potentially addictive products need protection for younger users.

“This lawsuit is just one way to hold social media companies accountable for the damage they are doing on an entire generation in our community,” said Dr. Ravi Shah on the TUSD Governing Board. “And when we win, funds will help TUSD better support students and families that are struggling with mental illness, with behavioral issues, and so many of the other consequences social media is having on our youth.”

TUSD leaders said this litigation could go on for three to four years.

Social media companies have filed a motion to dismiss the complaints under the First Amendment and Section 230. An internet law that protects tech companies.

13 News will continue to follow its progress.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing

Latest News

New zoning rules being considered for new smoke shops, public hearing to take place tomorrow
New zoning rules being considered for new smoke shops, public hearing to take place tomorrow
A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante...
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate still believed to be within specific perimeter, police say
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
Tucson working on a heat ordinance for its employees following the hottest summer ever
Tucson working on a heat ordinance for its employees following the hottest summer ever