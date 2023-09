TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Wilmot Road north of Sahuarita Road and south of Old Vail Connection will be closed in both directions for an extended period due to flooding and damage to the road.

The PCSD advises drivers to “Please use an alternate route! Turn around - don’t drown!”

