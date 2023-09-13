Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman Texas A.G. Paxton’s staff say he had affair with expected to testify in impeachment trial

Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A woman with whom Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s staff say he carried on an extramarital affair is expected to testify in Republican’s impeachment trial Wednesday.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers prosecuting Paxton’s impeachment called the woman, Laura Olson, on Wednesday morning. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting as the judge over the trial in the Texas Senate, said she cannot testify until the afternoon because of the procedural rules.

Paxton’s affair has taken a central role in the historic proceeding, with several of his former senior employees testifying they believed it explained why Paxton was using his office to aid a wealthy donor who employed the woman.

Olson’s testimony will be the first time the public has heard her account of her relationship with Texas’ top law enforcement officer and his dealings with Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

Olsen will take the witness stand in the Texas Senate across from Paxton’s wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who is attending the trial but is not allowed to vote on whether he husband should be removed from office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing

Latest News

Deb Ryan, Chester County District Attorney, said the family had been "living in a complete...
After escaped murderer's capture, victim's family 'can now finally sleep again,' DA says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Extortion trial delayed for Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance
In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3
Danelo Cavalcante, who was serving a life sentence for murder in a Pennsylvania prison when he...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania