Bank robbery suspect on the run in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Nogales.

The Nogales Police Department said Francisco Javier Romo-Angulo robbed the 1st Convenience Bank inside the Walmart on West White Park Drive.

The NPD said Romo-Angulo took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a vehicle.

That vehicle was later found during a traffic stop on Interstate 19, but Romo-Angulo was not inside. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody but has not been identified.

The NPD said to call 911 if you see Romo-Angulo and that you should not approach him.

