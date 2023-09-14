Bank robbery suspect on the run in Nogales
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection with a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Nogales.
The Nogales Police Department said Francisco Javier Romo-Angulo robbed the 1st Convenience Bank inside the Walmart on West White Park Drive.
The NPD said Romo-Angulo took an undisclosed amount of money and left in a vehicle.
That vehicle was later found during a traffic stop on Interstate 19, but Romo-Angulo was not inside. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody but has not been identified.
The NPD said to call 911 if you see Romo-Angulo and that you should not approach him.
