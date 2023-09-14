Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Cochise County leaders discuss migrant releases

Border officials order release of migrants to the streets in Cochise County due to capacity...
Border officials order release of migrants to the streets in Cochise County due to capacity limits
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, September 14, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels held a news conference with other city and law enforcement leaders to discuss recent migrant releases.

The sheriff said “right now, I’m seeing the ugly side of the border.”

The news conference was held at the new border operations center in Sierra Vista and included the Cochise County Attorney and the mayors of Sierra Vista, Douglas and Huachuca.

Officials said they found out about the releases yesterday and the county does not have the resources to handle it.

They said dealing with border offenses has cost the county $6 million in the last 18 months.

“It’s sad that you’re going to release migrants into a community that doesn’t have basic essentials,” Sheriff Dannels said.

Officials said there were more than 100 migrant releases in Douglas yesterday.

Bisbee had 41 yesterday and 16 as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute.
TPD responding to reported shooting at Marksman Pistol Institute

Latest News

Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Damage from massive flooding is seen in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Search teams...
Flooding death toll soars to 11,300 in Libya’s coastal city of Derna, aid group says
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in...
IRS will pause taking claims for pandemic-era tax credit due to an influx of fraudulent claims
What the Tech? Cut the cable cord
What the Tech? Cut the cable cord