Cochise County leaders discuss migrant releases

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today, September 14, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels held a news conference with other city and law enforcement leaders to discuss recent migrant releases.

The sheriff said “right now, I’m seeing the ugly side of the border.”

The news conference was held at the new border operations center in Sierra Vista and included the Cochise County Attorney and the mayors of Sierra Vista, Douglas and Huachuca.

Officials said they found out about the releases yesterday and the county does not have the resources to handle it.

They said dealing with border offenses has cost the county $6 million in the last 18 months.

“It’s sad that you’re going to release migrants into a community that doesn’t have basic essentials,” Sheriff Dannels said.

Officials said there were more than 100 migrant releases in Douglas yesterday.

Bisbee had 41 yesterday and 16 as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

