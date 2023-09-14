Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out for the rest of the week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After an active few days across southern Arizona, Thursday will kick off a drying trend for the area. Outside of a stray storm east of Tucson, much drier conditions are expected today with seasonable highs under mostly sunny skies. A weak ridge of high pressure will build from the south this weekend, causing temperatures to warm back into the triple digits, though staying below daily records. Next week, temperatures will cool back into the 90s; just how low temperatures drop will depend on the strength of a trough over the western U.S.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

