Traffic stop leads to a drug bust

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested for drug sales and weapons charges, according to Tucson Police.

Last week, midtown officers were patrolling near 29th and Craycroft when they observed possible narcotics activity. When officers looked into the matter, the vehicle started driving away.

After police completed a traffic stop for expired registration, officers continued their investigation.

Tucson Police said officers uncovered over 100g of methamphetamine, over 80g of M30 fentanyl pills, nearly 30 grams of an unknown substance, and a firearm.

Drugs (Tucson Police Department)

Authorities identified the suspect as 52-year-old Nathan Cronen. He was arrested for drug sales and weapons charges.

Tucson Police said, “This is a friendly reminder that if you see something strange, report it. Sometimes, that suspicious behavior is what is hurting our community.”

