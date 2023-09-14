Tucson leaders want to hear from you as Bilby Rd. Safe Streets project gets closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Bilby Road between Country Club Road and 12th Avenue is about to get a major facelift, but city leaders want to hear from the community before construction begins.

Some highlights include new lighting, upgraded sidewalks, new bike lanes, and a new layer of pavement. This is already the third of four phases for this project.

This is happening because of proposition 411, which voters approved that last year. The goal of the project and others like it is to improve street safety and the Bilby Road project is the first through the new safe streets program.

On September 14th, leaders want to get feedback from the public. There will be renderings for you to look at and leaders want to hear your thoughts.

“It’s critical to make sure we are meeting the needs of the people using the roadway,” City of Tucson Complete Streets program coordinator Patrick Hartley said. “So we want to make sure that the residents who are going to be most impacted are going to have the most say of what improvement are going to be made in terms of what facilities are going to be added, where sidewalks are needed, where they may be seeing unsafe speeds on the roadway, they can give us that information so that can help inform out design.”

The first public meeting is September 14th from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Sunnyside High School cafeteria. After those talks, crews will put together a final plan. The public will have another chance to weigh in before everything gets the green light.

The goal is to start construction in the fall of 2025.

