Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Alligator with half of its jaw missing rescued

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.
The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.(EUSTACIA KANTER)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:14 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An alligator with the top half of its jaw missing was rescued Thursday evening in Florida after photos of it circulated across social media.

The environmental organization Bear Warriors United received a photo of the injured alligator from one of its members.

The alligator was spotted at Wilson’s Landing Park in Sanford, Florida, but it got away.

Alligator trappers were able to successfully capture the injured alligator Thursday evening.

The organization said it believes the gator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

They said they are working to get the traps banned in Florida.

The Florida Wildlife Commission, who was called in to help rescue the alligator, has not responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Addisyon Lumpkin
Girl reaches over 6 feet tall by age 11
Train tracks on the Fitchburg Line extend over an area washed out by recent flooding,...
Hurricane Lee to strike weather-worn New England after heavy rain, flooding and tornadoes
FILE - The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house...
Princess Diana’s sheep sweater smashes records to sell for $1.1 million
FILE - Graveside services are held, Sept. 18, 1963, for Carol Robertson, a victim of a bomb...
Alabama will mark the 60th anniversary of the 1963 church bombing that killed four Black girls