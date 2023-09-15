Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bolt Fire burning in the Rincon Mountains

Bolt Fire
Bolt Fire(Coronado National Forest)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Coronado National Forest, the Bolt Fire in the Ricon Mountains is approximately 75 acres with zero percent containment.

The Bolt Fire began on September 14 in a remote area of the Rincon Mountains.

The Forest Service said the fire is in a remote area with rough terrain and smoke from the fire is visible from Catalina Highway.

There are no current closures and no values at risk at this time.

The Forest Service said resources are on scene and will continue management throughout the day with bucket drops provided by helicopter and ground support will continue building out containment lines.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Friday, September 15th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out for the rest of the week, warmer weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023