Bolt Fire burning in the Rincon Mountains

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Coronado National Forest, the Bolt Fire in the Ricon Mountains is approximately 75 acres with zero percent containment.

The Bolt Fire began on September 14 in a remote area of the Rincon Mountains.

The Forest Service said the fire is in a remote area with rough terrain and smoke from the fire is visible from Catalina Highway.

There are no current closures and no values at risk at this time.

The Forest Service said resources are on scene and will continue management throughout the day with bucket drops provided by helicopter and ground support will continue building out containment lines.

