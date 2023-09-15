Advertise
Federal agents arrest wanted man in Pinal County

Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County
Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County(U.S. Marshals Service)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The United States Marshall Service says they have arrested wanted fugitive Donald Hall. The U.S. Marshals Service WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Coolidge Police made the arrest Friday, September 15th, in Coolidge, AZ.

U.S. Marshals say they learned Hall was making his way back to Coolidge Friday. Law enforcement found Hall in an apartment near California and Vah Ki Inn Rd, where he was taken into custody.

Hall is now in the Pinal County Jail. He was wanted in Pinal County for 5 counts of kidnapping and 5 counts of aggravated assault.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Pinal County man facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges is on the run after causing lockdowns in Coolidge on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is helping the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to find 45-year-old Donald Hill.

The 6-foot and 155-pound White has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his head and neck.

Early Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service’s WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force was called to the area of 10th Street and Vah Ki Inn in Coolidge.

Hill, who is facing at least 10 felonies, was able to evade law enforcement, causing several schools in the area to go on lockdown.

Anyone with information about Hill is asked to 1-877-WANTED-2.

