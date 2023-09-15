Federal agents looking for ‘dangerous man’ in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Pinal County man facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges is on the run after causing lockdowns in Coolidge on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it is helping the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to find 45-year-old Donald Hill.

The 6-foot and 155-pound White has brown eyes and is bald. He has tattoos on his head and neck.

Early Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Service’s WANTED Violent Offenders Task Force was called to the area of 10th Street and Vah Ki Inn in Coolidge.

Hill, who is facing at least 10 felonies, was able to evade law enforcement, causing several schools in the area to go on lockdown.

Anyone with information about Hill is asked to 1-877-WANTED-2.

