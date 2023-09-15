Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:14 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weak ridge of high pressure will build from the south this weekend, causing temperatures to warm back into the triple digits, though staying below daily records. Next week, temperatures will cool back into the 90s; just how low temperatures drop will depend on the strength of a trough over the western United States. Most of us look to stay dry through the 7-day forecast with a few storms possible closer to the New Mexico border Sunday.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with a high near 100°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

