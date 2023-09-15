I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - I am you 360 is hoping to get ten more young adults who aged out of foster care, or are unhoused, into a permanent space by the end of the year.

This can’t happen until they raise $114,000 to finish final repairs and provide residents with a safe place to grow.

“Every time I come home, I know that I’m in a safe environment, I know that everything’s going to be okay,” said resident Carmen Ojeda.

Ojeda has been living in the first set of tiny homes for four months. She said before finding I am you 360, things were challenging.

“I’ve come from a big family. And there were like a lot of people and so I never really have my own space, really. And I have my own space, which is crazy. And I’ve been like, I’ve been couch hopping a lot,” said Ojeda.

Ojeda said living in these homes has been life-changing.

“I’m not so depressed all the time. Like, my thoughts are always positive now because like, I wake up every day, and I’m like, wow, this is actually real, like, this is actually happening. So I’m truly blessed for that,” said Ojeda.

“It’s so important for them to understand that they’re worthy for this fight for their future. But then also learning those life skill pieces, they’re really embodying that learning the banking, the credit, the financial literacy, that has been a missing piece for so long,” said Ojeda.

However, for this help to continue, Desiree Cook said they need more money to finish the new homes.

“We are now waiting for our trusses to come in. And then the roofs will go on top of the trusses. And then there’ll be a lot of the interior work, the doors, the windows, plumbing, things of that nature,” said Cook.

Jessica Kaiser, CEO of Jay Kaiser Workspaces said this is an incredible program Cook has started. This is why she is helping to organize a fundraiser to raise the rest of the money.

“She’s got this community that’s been thriving for two years now. And we really want to help get this next community off the ground,” said Kaiser.

Ojeda tells people who are in a similar situation to reach out to Cook. She said this program has been helpful and made her excited about the future.

“It just blew mind when she told me this, but I am going to be the first person in my family, out of generations of my family to own a home that is actually going to be mine,” said Ojeda.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the I am you 360 website here.

