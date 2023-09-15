Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes

I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
By Emilee Miranda
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - I am you 360 is hoping to get ten more young adults who aged out of foster care, or are unhoused, into a permanent space by the end of the year.

This can’t happen until they raise $114,000 to finish final repairs and provide residents with a safe place to grow.

“Every time I come home, I know that I’m in a safe environment, I know that everything’s going to be okay,” said resident Carmen Ojeda.

Ojeda has been living in the first set of tiny homes for four months. She said before finding I am you 360, things were challenging.

“I’ve come from a big family. And there were like a lot of people and so I never really have my own space, really. And I have my own space, which is crazy. And I’ve been like, I’ve been couch hopping a lot,” said Ojeda.

Ojeda said living in these homes has been life-changing.

“I’m not so depressed all the time. Like, my thoughts are always positive now because like, I wake up every day, and I’m like, wow, this is actually real, like, this is actually happening. So I’m truly blessed for that,” said Ojeda.

“It’s so important for them to understand that they’re worthy for this fight for their future. But then also learning those life skill pieces, they’re really embodying that learning the banking, the credit, the financial literacy, that has been a missing piece for so long,” said Ojeda.

However, for this help to continue, Desiree Cook said they need more money to finish the new homes.

“We are now waiting for our trusses to come in. And then the roofs will go on top of the trusses. And then there’ll be a lot of the interior work, the doors, the windows, plumbing, things of that nature,” said Cook.

Jessica Kaiser, CEO of Jay Kaiser Workspaces said this is an incredible program Cook has started. This is why she is helping to organize a fundraiser to raise the rest of the money.

“She’s got this community that’s been thriving for two years now. And we really want to help get this next community off the ground,” said Kaiser.

Ojeda tells people who are in a similar situation to reach out to Cook. She said this program has been helpful and made her excited about the future.

“It just blew mind when she told me this, but I am going to be the first person in my family, out of generations of my family to own a home that is actually going to be mine,” said Ojeda.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday. Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the I am you 360 website here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
Striking United Auto Workers picket at Ford's Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., shortly...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Man arrested after drugs stolen from Pima County veterinarian clinic
Worker arrested after drugs stolen from Pima County veterinarian clinic
A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being attacked by a bee swarm in Paradise Valley Friday...
Man in critical condition after bee attack in Paradise Valley