Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

InvestigateTV - Season 3; Episode 1

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: An innocent hostage shot nine times by police. And federal courts confirmed that the officers who shot him don’t owe him anything. Brendan Keefe shares the hostage’s story of recovery. Plus, technology marketed as a solution to solving crime is sometimes zeroing in on the wrong people. Ciara Cummings explains why in some cases the search for suspects leaves a trail of new victims.

WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch previous episodes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident