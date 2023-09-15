Leaders at Marana Regional Airport want to hear from you as they get ready to repave part of airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are ready to start upgrading the Marana Regional Airport, but first they want to hear from the public.

Plans include redoing some of the pavement, something crews say needs to be done in one part of the airport.

Leaders say they’re looking to fix the area of the the west apron. There are eight hangars in that area and the area is so large, the work needs to be done in three parts.

The pavement is about 20 years old and recently ADOT came out to do some tests and said small fixes aren’t enough anymore.

There are cracks and in some spots large puddles form which can cause even more damage.

Another big concern at the airport is drainage.

“We looked at the surface water. The quality of that, the maintenance of that and how it’s going to drain off the apron itself and how it’s going to affect the ground water recharge and it’s not going to affect that at all,” Town of Marana Public Works Airport Superintendent Galen Beem said. “And we also looked at the wildlife and the habitat around here and saw it’s [the reconstruction] going to have no impact on any of those kinds of things.”

The airport is looking to the FAA to help pay for all this. Since they’re still pretty early in the process they don’t know just how much it will cost.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.