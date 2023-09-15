Man in critical condition after bee attack in Paradise Valley

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire officials say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was attacked by a swarm of bees Friday morning in Paradise Valley.

Around 9:20 a.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to a home on Cheryl Drive, just southwest of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard. Crews arrived to find a man being actively attacked by bees and immediately began fighting the swarm with foam. The man in his 40s was then loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.