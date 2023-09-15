Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man in critical condition after bee attack in Paradise Valley

A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being attacked by a bee swarm in Paradise Valley Friday...
A man in his 40s is hospitalized after being attacked by a bee swarm in Paradise Valley Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) Fire officials say a man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was attacked by a swarm of bees Friday morning in Paradise Valley.

Around 9:20 a.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to a home on Cheryl Drive, just southwest of 56th Street and Shea Boulevard. Crews arrived to find a man being actively attacked by bees and immediately began fighting the swarm with foam. The man in his 40s was then loaded into an ambulance and rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
Ahzane Williams (left) and Toniesha Odom (right) are accused of stealing wallets and phones...
2 suspects arrested for stealing wallets from women at Scottsdale grocery stores
Sunday Spotlight: Rep. Juan Ciscomani on impeachment inquiry, looming shutdown
Sunday Spotlight: Rep. Juan Ciscomani on impeachment inquiry, looming shutdown
FILE - Former NFL football player Michael Oher, whose story became the inspiration for the...
In a court filing, a Tennessee couple fights allegations that they got rich off Michael Oher