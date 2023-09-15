Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
Texas State Senators bow their heads in prayer during the impeachment trial for suspended...
Texas AG Ken Paxton returns for closing arguments as his impeachment trial races toward a verdict