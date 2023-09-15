Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pearl the pig gets a new home after being rescued by state troopers

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35. (Source: WSYX, OHIO HIGHWAY PATROL)
By Rodney Dungian, WSYX via CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) – Some may call Pearl Pancetta a “lucky dog,” but she’s actually a “lucky pig.”

She fell off a transport truck that could have been going to a slaughterhouse. Now, she’s a spoiled pet named after a pork product.

Pearl Pancetta is making herself right at home at the Ross County Humane Society.

“I think she’s fabulous – a lucky pig for sure,” humane society executive director Jenn Thomas said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers rescued Pearl after she fell from a truck along Route 35.

She’s spent the past few days at the humane society getting some rest and healing from some road rash.

“Pearl gets her own gated area, and she’ll be pampered until all the pigs get used to her, and then she’ll become a lot bigger than them, and she, I’m assuming, will be the little alpha pig,” her new owner Erica Cornwell said.

The team with the Ross County Humane Society is thankful the little pig is OK.

“I was excited to get her and give her a good home and not on someone’s plate,” Cornwell said.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony
FILE - The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky
I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes
I am you 360 looks for funding to complete second set of tiny homes