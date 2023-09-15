Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sunday Spotlight: Rep. Juan Ciscomani on impeachment inquiry, looming shutdown

Sunday Spotlight: Rep. Juan Ciscomani on impeachment inquiry, looming shutdown
By Andrew Capasso
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three congressional committees are starting an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, his family, and business practices. There are many questions from democrats, and even some republicans about what evidence there may be look into impeachment. Representative Juan Ciscomani says he supports the push for answers.

“I am supportive of this inquiry,” he says. “What this basically does is it gives Congress additional tools to be able to have full oversight.”

Republican-led committees have been looking to the President for months. Lawmakers on both sides say they’re not convinced there’s enough to move forward. That includes Arizona Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.

“I haven’t seen any evidence,” he says. “The big picture is we should be focused on the things we need to do. Keeping the government open is at the top of the list,” said Senator Kelly.

Meanwhile, Representative Ciscomani says the questions deserve answers.

“The allegations are troubling,” says Ciscomani.

As the inquiry moves forward, a government shutdown is looming. The deadline is September 30th, and there is no deal in sight. Ciscomani says he would support a shorter-term continuing resolution.

“You basically buy some time to be able to continue to fund the government and at the same time give ourselves some good to negotiate the wrinkles and the disagreements,” he says.

He says he wouldn’t support a longer continuing resolution.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
Man arrested in Sahuarita on charges he molested 12-year-old girl
Man arrested in Sahuarita on charges he molested 12-year-old girl
Pima County.
Tucson’s differential water rates ‘unreasonable as a matter of law,’ court rules
Ahzane Williams (left) and Toniesha Odom (right) are accused of stealing wallets and phones...
2 suspects arrested for stealing wallets from women at Scottsdale grocery stores