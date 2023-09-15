Worker arrested after drugs stolen from Pima County veterinarian clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man following an investigation into drug theft and animal cruelty.

PCSD says it received information from the DEA about possible crimes at a local veterinarian clinic.

Investigators say they learned that medical grade fentanyl and hydromorphone (Dilaudid) had been removed from a locked drug cabinet.

These drugs are used during surgeries and for pain maintenance for animals.

Deputies say the suspect was a veterinarian technician and had been seen on camera taking the medicines from vials and replacing it with saline.

Detectives served a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where evidence was recovered.

The DEA assisted in the warrant service.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Andrew Shalek.

He was booked Monday September 11th, on several drug related offenses.

According to the clinic, Shalek was a recent hire.

According to the interim complaint, Shalek admitted to injecting himself with the drugs.

The document states he admitted having a drug addiction and “could not help himself.”

The document states the veterinarian staff told investigators “multiple surgeries experienced complications” because the drugs had been switched.

The complaint states the drugs were taken between August 25 and September 5.

PCSD Animal Cruelty Detectives are reviewing this case with the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

