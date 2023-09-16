CCSO: Kidnapping suspect with sword in custody near Texas Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a kidnapping suspect with a sword is in custody.

The CCSO responded to an agency assist call at approximately 12:45 p.m. at milepost 320 on westbound Interstate 10.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety was on scene due to a report of a male subject at the Texas Canyon rest area with a sword and refusing to be contacted by officers.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they determined that the subject reportedly kidnapped a female who was originally with him and hiked the hill/mountain behind the rest area.

Sheriff’s Office SWAT units responded and are on the scene with Deputies, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and a BORTAC (US Border Patrol Tactical) helicopter, which is being used on the scene to assist.

Authorities said the westbound rest area at that location (Dragoon) is currently closed and will be until the conclusion of this event, so please plan accordingly and avoid this area until further notice.

The CCSO said no injuries were reported.

