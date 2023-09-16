Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Crash causes road closure in Pima County



By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about a road closure Saturday, September 16.

PCSD says North Silverbell Road is closed in both directions at West Belmont Road due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

PCSD says drivers should plan for an alternate route and beware of stopped traffic in the area.

