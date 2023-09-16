Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear skies and cooler temps expected Saturday

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southern Arizona continues its cool down Saturday, with a high of 99 degrees in Tucson. If you’re planning on going to the University of Arizona football game tonight, you can expect clear skies and light winds. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. with temperatures expected to be around 88 degrees. Sunday is looking similar and temperatures are expected to cool down even more starting Monday.

