PCC Conflict Update: New HLC report reveals PCC is now on the right track

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Community College’s latest controversy and conflict appears to be behind them.

The Higher Learning Commission sent a letter to the college on September 11 that reveals PCC is on the right track.

13 News Investigates had launched the investigation after we got our hands on the HLC’s draft report last year.

It cited a rift in governance that was putting the college’s mission at risk.

Since then, leadership has changed.

There’s now a new board and an interim chancellor.

That’s noted in the HLC letter to PCC.

Board Effectiveness is the focus of the detailed HLC interim report, which they say “basically tells a story of transformation defined by change in personnel, attitude and commitment.”

Interim Chancellor Dolores Duran-Cerda said, “We were very pleased with the outcome with the HLC. Their report confirms the work we’ve been doing and we’re working very hard.”

The interim report addresses eight issues, revealing the board has developed an evidence plan to demonstrate compliance.

Duran-Cerda added, “We have training and professional development and then strengthening our relationship with executive leadership team. So we just need to continue with that momentum.”

And since the departure of Chancellor Lee Lambert, the report cites the board has committed to an inclusive, transparent Chancellor search.

“So they’re pulling together an advisory group with stakeholders from the community with some internal folks,” said Duran-Cerda.

She said the selection is likely to happen within the next year.

The college isn’t totally in the clear.

The report shows “more work needs to be done,” and it’ll need to show more progress has been made when the HLC returns for its next routine accreditation visit scheduled in December of next year.

“We’re feeling solid and very hopeful,” said Duran-Cerda.

Link to HLC Interim Report

Links to the 13 News Investigates series on PCC’s controversy and conflict are below.

REPORT: Pima Community College’s mission at risk

Some PCC leaders say they’ve been threatened after KOLD Investigation

HLC Final Report: Pima Community College requires monitoring

