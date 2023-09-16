Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Week 4 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week four of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Sept 15

Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 6

Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7

Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14

Mountain View 42, Marana 35

Desert View 49, Nogales 13

Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7

Buena 33, Tucson High 28

Walden Grove 26, Cienega 7

Canyon del Oro 41, Amphi 0

Pueblo 31, Empire 6

Florence 35, Rio Rico 8

Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10

Sabino 50, Safford 21

Bisbee 39, Catalina 0

Tombstone 33, Benson 26

Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6

ALA-Anthem South at Willcox

Mogollon 44, St. David 8

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Cyris Alexandar Panos is facing animal cruelty charges in the death of two dogs in midtown...
Suspect arrested on animal cruelty charges
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Tucson High
Six students arrested after Tucson High incident

Latest News

Week 4 of high school football in southern Arizona
13 Sports Overtime: Week 4 of high school football in southern Arizona
High school football graphic
Week 3 of high school football in southern Arizona
13 News Overtime: Week 2 of High school football
LIST: Week 2 of high school football in southern Arizona
13 Sports Overtime Game of the Week
KOLD OVERTIME: Game of the Week voting