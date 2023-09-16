Week 4 of high school football in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week four of high school football in southern Arizona.
Friday, Sept 15
Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 6
Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7
Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14
Mountain View 42, Marana 35
Desert View 49, Nogales 13
Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7
Buena 33, Tucson High 28
Walden Grove 26, Cienega 7
Canyon del Oro 41, Amphi 0
Pueblo 31, Empire 6
Florence 35, Rio Rico 8
Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10
Sabino 50, Safford 21
Bisbee 39, Catalina 0
Tombstone 33, Benson 26
Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6
ALA-Anthem South at Willcox
Mogollon 44, St. David 8
