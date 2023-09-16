Week 4 of high school football in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week four of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Sept 15

Salpointe Catholic 50, Valley Vista 6

Flowing Wells 35, Sahuarita 7

Ironwood Ridge 47, Douglas 14

Mountain View 42, Marana 35

Desert View 49, Nogales 13

Mica Mountain 35, Sunnyside 7

Buena 33, Tucson High 28

Walden Grove 26, Cienega 7

Canyon del Oro 41, Amphi 0

Pueblo 31, Empire 6

Florence 35, Rio Rico 8

Sahuaro 29, Cholla 10

Sabino 50, Safford 21

Bisbee 39, Catalina 0

Tombstone 33, Benson 26

Tanque Verde 42, Palo Verde 6

ALA-Anthem South at Willcox

Mogollon 44, St. David 8

