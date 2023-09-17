Deadly crash closes part of Interstate 10

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 10 Saturday, September 16.

The Arizona Department of public safety says the crash happened on the Eastbound Interstate 10 at the Twin Peaks overpass.

All eastbound lanes are shut down.

DPS says traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Twin Peaks, but drivers can get back on I-10 using the Twin Peaks on ramp.

