FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A great day for a gameday, mostly dry conditions for the foreseeable future

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It will be fantastic weather for the U of A football’s week 3 matchup against UTEP. At the 8:00 kickoff, temps will be in the high 80s, then dipping into the low 80s by the game’s end. Partly cloudy skies will persist throughout the game, remaining dry.

It’s beginning to feel like fall? Through early this week, temps will flirt with the triple digits. However, cooler conditions will persist for the foreseeable future, as temps will dip to possibly the low 90s by late this week into next weekend. With the fall-time pattern of drier air settling in, it will help shut down Monsoon storms for the foreseeable future.

Are Monsoon storms done? Not completely. However, outside of slim storm chances tomorrow for the eastern sliver of our viewing area, & slight storm chances on Wed/Thu, I’d, unfortunately, for the most part, say so. ☹

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs around 101.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs near 100.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. 20% chance for storms

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. 10% chance for storms

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-low 90s

