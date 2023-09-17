Advertise
Search for missing Pima County man
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:16 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing vulnerable adult.

PCSD says 72-year-old Pedro Valenzuela was last seen September 10 in the area of 10168 South Old Nogales Highway.

Deputies say he walked off in an unknown direction.

Mr. Valenzuela is described as five-foot-seven, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, maroon pants and orange/red shoes. He also had an ID holder or badge around his neck.

Anyone who might know where he is is asked to call 911.

