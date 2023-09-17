Tucson community celebrates Mexican Independence Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Presidio San Agustin Del Tucson museum held a Mexican Day Celebration to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Saturday, September 16.

“Its mission is to represent all the people that make up the community that we now are. The Mexican culture in history is like I said we’re close to the border, it’s a very important part of our history. So that is why we make sure that we do have Mexico represented in our interpretations,” said Kate Avalos, director of interpretive programming at the Presidio San Agustin Del Tucson.

Avalos said it is her goal to celebrate Hispanic culture in southern Arizona, but to also recognize Tucson’s history.

“In 1821, when Mexico won independence, Tucson actually became part of Mexico. So this is kind of our celebrating our own Mexican history since we actually were a part of the country up until 1854,” said Avalos.

Pat Rogers, a Tucson resident, said she attended the event because of her ties and interest in the culture.

“I’ve always been very involved, interested in Latin background, the Latin language, history and of course, Tucson is one of the most historical towns in the United States for Latin history having been owned by Mexico,” said Rogers.

This event featured multiple local performers who showcased the Hispanic culture.

“So, we’re going to be having Ballet Folkloric. Then we’re going to have El Grito, which will be delivered by Consul Guiterrez from the Mexican consulate, which is followed by mariachi los de Alkalete,” said Avalos.

This array of performances was one of the main reasons why many Tucsonans came to this event.

“I always love the mariachis, when they have mariachis in Sun City or the Gaslight theatre. I always see mariachis. It is very happy music,” Peter Rooker.

Avalos said this day will continue to be a great reminder of Tucson’s strong ties to Mexico.

