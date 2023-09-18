FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Post-Monsoon conditions forecasted

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Another hot one today, as temps rose to 101 making it the 79th triple-digit day of the year (annual average is 68). Monsoonal storm action will remain to the region’s northeast & out into New Mexico through the evening. Storms will push even further east tomorrow generating hot & dry conditions, once again, to start your work week with temps rising to about 100. After that, temps will settle into the high 90s by mid-week and the mid-to-low 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend. The next chance the region has of receiving storms will be Wednesday, with chances only peaking at 10%.

Overall, we seem to be settling into a post-monsoon fall pattern that will shut down storms for the foreseeable future.

MONDAY: Clear with a high of 100°.

TUESDAY: Clear with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. 10% chance of PM storms

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with highs in the mid-90s.

