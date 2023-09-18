FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Quiet week of weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a weekend spent at or just above the century mark, Tucson will “cool” back into the 90s this week. Sunny skies are on tap for the first half of the workweek with highs warming a few degrees above normal. A storm system to our north will bring slightly cooler temperatures, gusty winds at times, and additional cloud cover beginning Thursday. Most of us stay very dry this week, outside of a few storms possible along the New Mexico line today and Thursday.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

