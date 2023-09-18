Advertise
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at Ina Road after serious crash

A serious crash closed Interstate 10 eastbound near Ina Road on Monday, Sept. 18.
A serious crash closed Interstate 10 eastbound near Ina Road on Monday, Sept. 18.(ADOT)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 reopened at Ina Road after a serious crash shut it down Monday morning, September 18.

The shutdown impacted drivers on the eastbound side heading into Tucson.

Traffic was briefly rerouted to the frontage road and back onto Interstate 10 after the crash.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

