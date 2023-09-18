Search for vehicle in deadly crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives need the public’s help to find a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly crash.

The crash happened July 24 at the intersection of Valencia and Craycroft.

Detectives say the vehicle in the pictures was involved in the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

