Search for vehicle in deadly crash
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Detectives need the public’s help to find a vehicle they say was involved in a deadly crash.
The crash happened July 24 at the intersection of Valencia and Craycroft.
Detectives say the vehicle in the pictures was involved in the deadly hit-and-run.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
