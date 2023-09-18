Advertise
Tucson man facing charges for transporting migrants

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after authorities said he was caught transporting migrants in his vehicle.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to pull over a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Friday, September 15. The driver refused to stop and sped away.

Around four hours later, deputies were called to assist the Tombstone Marshal’s Office after the same vehicle tried to get away from them.

Deputies then put out spike strips on U.S. 80 in the St. David area. While the vehicle did stop, the suspect and two migrants bailed out of the vehicle before being captured.

The CCSO said the driver was identified as 29-year-old Gilbert Estavillo, of Tucson. He was booked into the jail in Bisbee while the migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

