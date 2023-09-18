Advertise
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Park, Irvington

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide after two bodies were found near Park and Irvington on Monday, September 18.

The TPD and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the reports of a possible collision with a male in the roadway in the area of S. Fremont Ave and E. Calle, Nevada, at 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two males (unknown age) with signs of trauma not related to a crash.

Tucson Police said both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Homicide unit has been contacted to continue the investigation.

